Bhubaneswar: Around 30,000 students of KISS light lamps, send best wishes to Indian Men’s Hockey team

Bhubaneswar: As the entire Odisha is under the grip of hockey world cup fever in view of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023, the students of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences and Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KISS) University in Bhubaneswar also joined the nation and prayed for Indian Men’s Hockey team.

Around 30,000 students of KISS University lighted lamps on the premises of the institution and sent best wishes to the Indian Men’s Hockey team. They wished and prayed for India’s podium finish in the FIH Hockey World Cup.

On this occasion, founder of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), Achyuta Samanta thanked Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for taking all steps to conduct the world cup successfully.

Matches of FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 will be played between January 13 and January 29 at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar and Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.