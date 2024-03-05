Bhubaneswar: 2 habitual criminals involved in many gold chain snatching held

Bhubaneswar: In a big success, Kharavela Nagar Thana Police in the capital city arrested two habitual criminals who were involved in a number of gold chain snatching cases. On last February 23, they had allegedly looted gold chain from a woman at the Rabindra Mandap square.

The two accused persons have been identified as Buddhia and Kanha.

As per reports, Commissionerate Police arrested the two accused persons on Tuesday. They are habitual and professional chain snatchers who would come in theft bikes to snatch gold ornaments.

Following the snatching of February 23, Police were probing the case on the basis of the CCTV footage. Today, Kharavela Nagar Police arrested the two habitual criminals. Many cases are pending in the names of both of these accused persons in different police stations around the capital city.