Beware! Crack down on drunken driving continues as 40 people booked and 40 vehicles seized

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has intensified its crack down on drunken driving and has booked 40 people in Bhubaneswar city from February 1 to February 4, 2024.

As per the data of the city police, FIR has been filled against all 40 persons driving under the influence of liquor during the last four days. Besides, all 40 vehicles have been seized.

Their Driving Licenses will be suspended, said sources at the police adding that the enforcement drive has been carried out jointly by Traffic wing and the Police Stations.

Enforcement against drunken driving will be intensified further in Chandrasekharpur, Infocity, Maitri Vihar and Laxmisagar Police station areas.

Don’t risk lives of yours and others – say NO to drunken driving, advised the Commissionerate Police.