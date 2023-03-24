Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Drunken driving checks in Odisha, 268 arrested on 1st day

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
drunken driving in odisha
Representational Image

Bhubaneswar: In the drunken driving checks in Odisha, as many as 268 persons  have been arrested on the first day (Thursday).

The Transport department’s additional commissioner (enforcement) of Odisha informed about this development on Friday.

Drunken driving checks in Odisha had begun from Thursday, said reliable reports. According to available reports, drunken driving checking in Odisha shall take place from 3 pm to 12 am.  The checking shall be intense.

Reports suggest that, a three-day intensive checking shall be held to prevent incidents of drunken driving from today.

The Additional Commissioner, Transport and Enforcement in an interaction with the press earlier today said that, the violators shall be fined and sent to jail.

Further detailed report in this case is awaited.

Sudeshna Panda 5546 news

A lawyer by profession, a writer by passion and a foodie by soul. Odisha is my home state and I write about it on kalingatv.com

