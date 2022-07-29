Bargarh Senior Revenue Assistant Arrested For Taking Bribe

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance apprehended the Senior Revenue Assistant Balaram Kalari at the office of the Tahasildar, Ambabhona in Bargarh district while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5000 on Friday.

Kalari had demanded the said amount from a person for preparing a report on the partition of the land of his ancestral property and the issuance of separate RoRs.

Based on the person’s complaint, the Vigilance had laid a trap and caught Kalari red-handed. Further investigation against Kalari is underway.

In this connection, Sambalpur Vigilance P.S. Case No.27 dt.28.07.2022 U/s 7 P.C. (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered.