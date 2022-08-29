Banks in Odisha to remain closed on Nuakhai

Bhubaneswar: All banks and other banking institutions in Odisha shall remain closed on September 1, 2022 on the occasion of Nuakhai.

“The government of Odisha has been pleased to declare under the explanation to section 25 of the Negotiable Instrument Act, 1881 (Central Act XXVI of 1881), read with the Notification of Government Of India, Ministry of Home Affairs No. 20-25-56-public-1 dated the 8th June, 1957, the Public Holidays, expressly defined in the said explanation, that the Banks and other Banking Institutions etc. In Odisha will remain closed on 1st September, 2022 (Thursday) on the occasion of Nuakhai,” read a notification issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department of the Government of Odisha.

It is to be noted that, the Nuakhia festival is an agricultural festival mainly observed by people of Western Odisha and Southern Chhattisgarh. This auspicious festival is celebrated to welcome the newly yield paddy which is offered to the Goddess of respective areas.