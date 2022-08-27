Sambalpur: New crop for Goddess Samleswari arrives, to be offered on Nuakhai

Sambalpur: The new yield paddy, which will be offered to Goddess Samaleswari on Nuakhai 2022, arrived today. The New yield paddy of ‘Saria’ variety is offered as ‘Nua’ to the Goddess. The new crop has been brought by Subash Behera from Balbaspur area and given to the head priest of the Maa Samaleswari temple in Sambalpur.

Nuakhai is the major festival of western Odisha. On the 5th day in the month of Bhadraba; more clearly on the next day of Ganesh Chaturthi, Nuakhai is observed across all towns and cities of western Odisha when the new yield paddy is offered to the respective Goddess of their area.

This year Nuakhai will be observed on September 1. In Sambalpur the new crop for Goddess Samaleswari, the prime deity of Sambalpur, has already arrived.

Subash Behera has brought the new yield paddy for the Goddess and handed over to the head priest Ambika Prasad Ray. The family members of the priest will clean the holy paddy on Ganesh puja day. Later, they will carefully take out the paddy seeds out of the twig and fry it to get rice granules. This will be mixed with jaggery and ghee to prepare the ‘Nua’ offering (new) or ‘Nabanna’ (new rice).

The family of Subash Behera puts best effort to harvest so that the new crop can be reaped just within 60 days so that new rice can be offered to Maa Samalei. His family has been providing this new crop for the Goddess for the last five years. Today, the new crop has been given to the head priest of Maa Samaleswari temple in Sambalpur which will be offered to the Goddess on the Nuakhai day.