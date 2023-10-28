Balangir: Reacting over the ban put on him, Odia film actor Manoj Mishra reportedly said that he is not going to act in any film of Sanjay Nayak. He reportedly said it during a press meet in Balangir of Odisha. It is to be noted that earlier the Utkal Cine Chamber of Commerce (UCCC) reportedly boycotted Mishra for two years.

As per reports, actor Manoj Mishra said that he has not received any letter regarding the boycott. He said that he would ban Sanjay Nayak. He further reportedly said that he is not going to act in any films of Sanjay Nayak. He alleged that an attempt has been made to suppress a talent like him.

Actor Mishra also said that Odia film industry means not only Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

On the other hand reacting over this incident Sanjay Nayak reportedly said that in every family fight is there. He (Manoj Mishra) has been issued a ban by our (film) industry. Let the family dispute remain inside the family. This matter should not be politicized.

It is to be noted that earlier UCCC reportedly took the decision against Manoj after finding him being the mastermind behind the protests against the Arindam-starrer Odia film R.A.M in Sambalpur.

While informing about the decision, UCCC president Sanjay Nayak said that Mishra’s movie will not be allowed to be released across Odisha even if any producer makes a film with him by defying the order.

It is to be noted here that some people, who are said to be the supporters of Manoj, staged a protest in front of a cinema hall in Sambalpur demanding ban on the newly released movie.

Manoj’s supporters protested the movie as actor Jitu Mangaraj, who has some dispute with Manoj, is the part of film. However, UCCC banned Manoj after Arindam, who is also the producer of the movie, informed about the matter and sought action against him.

Ban on Odia film actor: Manoj Mishra not to work in Sanjay Nayak films!

