Balasore train accident: PM Modi takes stock of situation at spot

Balasore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the train accident site at Bahanaga of Odisha’s Balasore district and reviewed situation on Saturday.

The Prime Minister arrived at the accident site with a special helicopter of the Air Force along with his principal secretary PK Mishra. He visited the accident spot and spoke with some concerned officials to know more about the tragedy.

Apart from taking stock of the situation at the accident spot, Modi also visited the Balasore District Headquarter Hospital. He met some injured persons and the doctors at the hospital. He discussed about their treatment and wished their speedy recovery.

Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Dharmendra Pradhan were present with the Prime Minister.

It is to be noted here that 261 passengers were killed while around 900 others were injured after several coaches of the Coromandel Express and SMVT-Howrah Super Fast Express derailed in Balasore district yesterday evening,