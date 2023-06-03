Odisha train accident: Here’s list & details of passengers who were in Coromandel Express

Bhubaneswar: Over 261 people were killed while over 900 persons are stated to be injured after the Coromandal Express train met with an accident and dashed with stationery goods train at Bahanaga Bazar station in Odisha’s Balasore district last evening.

According to government sources, the impact was such that its 21 coaches derailed with its 3 coaches infringing on the other line (Dn line). Simultaneously, Yeshwantpur-Howrah Express was passing through Bahanaga Bazar station and collided, with its rearmost 2 coaches derailed.

There were about 1257 reserved passengers onboard Coromandel Express and 1039 reserved passengers onboard Yashwantpur Express.

The tragedy is considered to be one of the deadliest accidents in history of Indian railways.

As per the latest reports, the rescue operation has completed and the restoration works has started by the different teams of the Odisha and central government.

The injured people have been admitted at different hospitals. In such situation, relatives of some passengers are unaware of their whereabouts. In order to help them get connected, the railway department has issued the following list and details of passengers who were in Coromandel Express:

Click here to see the list and details of passengers who were in Coromandel Express.