Balasore man gets 20 years rigorous imprisonment for raping minor girl

Balasore: A man was awarded 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) by a court for raping a minor girl in 2020. The Balasore POCSO Court today convicted one Santosh Singh in the rape case and awarded him the rigorous imprisonment.

Apart from convicting him under section 6 of the POCSO Act and awarding him 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, the court also slapped a fine of Rs 14,000 on Singh.

As per the court order, the convict will have to undergo imprisonment for another six months if he fails to pay the fine.

It is to be noted here that Singh was arrested based on the complaint filed by the minor girl, a resident of the Nilagiri area of the district, who he had raped last year.