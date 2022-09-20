Balangir cash seizure case: 5 Brick kiln owners, 2 migrant labour Sardar held

Balangir: As many as 5 brick kiln owners and 2 Sardar of migrant labourers have been arrested by the Kantabanji police today for their alleged involvement in the seizure of huge amount of cash from a lodge in Balangir district of Odisha.

According to reports, the brick kilns owners and migrant labour sardars were brought to the Superintendent (SP) office. They are being questioned at the office of the Additional SP, said sources.

In the meantime, the quantity of the irregular cash is increasing. It is to be noted here that the police had earlier informed in a press conference regarding seizure of Rs 58 lakh cash. However, allegations were made that the team of cops which conducted raid on the lodge had reported less quantity than the seizure. Based on the allegations, Balangir SP had directed a fresh investigation into the matter during which Rs 12 lakh and 26 thousand was hidden. Likewise, another Rs 7 lakh was seized from a person, said reliable sources.

In total, as many as Rs 78 lakh have been seized by the police so far, added the sources.

It is to be noted here that on September 16, the Kantabanji police had seized a whopping amount of more than Rs 60 lakh in cash from a lodge in Kantabanji town and arrested seven persons in this connection.

Further probe into the matter is underway, details awaited.