cash Seized From Lodge

Around Rs 60 lakh Seized From Lodge In Balangir, See Details

By KalingaTV Bureau 0

Kantabanji: The police have seized a whopping amount of Rs. 60 lakh in cash from a lodge in Kantabanji town in Balangir district.

According to reports, Seven people have been arrested by the police in this connection. All of them are from states other than Odisha.

The Kantabanji SDPO received a reliable tip-off from a source and conducted a raid on the lodge. During the raid, the miscreants were allegedly gambling. The SDPO has informed that a pack of cards has been seized.

It is yet to be ascertained how or from where the huge amount of Rs. 60 lakh in cash had been obtained. The Kantabanji police have started a probe into the matter.

Further details are awaited.

You might also like
Business

Gautam Adani becomes world’s second-richest person

Nation

Fresh raids by ED at 40 locations in Delhi excise policy scam case

State

Odisha: Cyber fraudster loots 7.95 lakh from woman in Cuttack

Nation

Watch the First look of cheetahs from Nambia that’ll be brought back to India…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.