Around Rs 60 lakh Seized From Lodge In Balangir, See Details

Kantabanji: The police have seized a whopping amount of Rs. 60 lakh in cash from a lodge in Kantabanji town in Balangir district.

According to reports, Seven people have been arrested by the police in this connection. All of them are from states other than Odisha.

The Kantabanji SDPO received a reliable tip-off from a source and conducted a raid on the lodge. During the raid, the miscreants were allegedly gambling. The SDPO has informed that a pack of cards has been seized.

It is yet to be ascertained how or from where the huge amount of Rs. 60 lakh in cash had been obtained. The Kantabanji police have started a probe into the matter.

Further details are awaited.