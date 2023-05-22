Bad news for rasagolla lovers in Odisha, prices hiked

Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: As a piece of bad news for rasagolla lovers across Odisha, the price of rasagolla has been increased. The increased rates shall be effective from tomorrow.

The vendors of the sweet stalls in Pahala (Bhubaneswar Cuttack Highway) Rasagolla bazaar have closed their shops since two days. But after the decision to increase the prices, all the shops will open from tomorrow.

According to the available reports, the new prices are as follows:

Rs. 5 per piece of sweets are going to cost Rs. 6.

Rs. 10 sweets are now going to be available for Rs. 12.

Rs. 20 sweets are now going to be sold for Rs. 25.

The popular local delicacies that is Rasagolla and Chennapoda will be available at the new rates from tomorrow. According to the sources of the ‘Pahala Sweets Vendors Association’, the market has been closed due to the huge increase in the price of paneer (chenna). Rasagolla market was closed on Monday (today) also.

Similarly, the price of Chena gaja has been hiked to Rs. 220 per kilogram. The price of 1 kg of Chennapoda has been increased to Rs. 280. It is worth mentioning that, there are about 70 sweets shops in the entire Pahala sweets bazaar.

Furthermore, everyday about four tons of paneer (chenna) is made into sweets and sent to more than 20 cities of various districts in Odisha for sale, said reliable reports.