Auditor of Bhubaneswar AG office under CBI scanner, caught red-handed

Bhubaneswar: An auditor in the Accountant General office situated here in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha is under CBI scanner and has been caught red-handed on Friday.

In a shocking incident an auditor working in the AG office in Bhubaneswar, identified as Santosh Panigrahi has been detained by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the allegation of demanding and accepting bribe.

It is worth mentioning here that Panigrahi was caught red-handed by the CBI while accepting a bribe of Rs.7500/-, said reliable reports.

Furthermore according to available reports, the Auditor was caught by the CBI in front of the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Bhubaneswar while accepting the bribe.

It is further alleged that the bribe had been demanded by the Auditor for passing medical bills worth Rs. 75,000/-, said reports.