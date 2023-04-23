Attack in BJB College: Commissionerate police arrests 4 people

Bhubaneswar: The Badagada police officials have arrested four people in connection with the attack on the Buxi Jagabandhu Bidyadhar (BJB) Autonomous College students.

On Saturday, three students of premier BJB Autonomous College in Bhubaneswar were injured after locals attacked them on the college playground. They had an altercation over playing match in the cricket ground.

Sources say, a group of undergraduate students reached the playground to play cricket. Suddenly a group of non-students had an argument with the students. They had iron rods, sticks and sharp weapons with them and attacked the BJB college students.

The Badagada police yesterday arrested three people in this connection and today morning they arrested one more people.