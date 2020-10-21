Assistant Engineer of R&B Division-5 Under Vigilance Net in Odisha

Assistant Engineer of R&B Division-5 Under Vigilance Net in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Vigilance officials today raided at five places including residence and office of Assistant Enginner, R & B Division-5, Bhubaneswar Sarada Prasad Gouda for allegedly accumulating assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The Vigilance sleuths conducted raids at five places, a triple-storied building over plot no. 49, Sweety Complex, Ganga Nagar, Unit-6, Bhubaneswar, parental house at Badagada village, Ganjam, father-in-law’s house at Sorada, Ganjam, house of Sasmita Sahu located at Gandhi Nagar, 1st Lane Extend, Badagada, Ganjam, and office room at Nirmana Saudha, Bhubaneswar.

Also Read: Vigilance traces assests worth Rs 6.53 Crore of Assistant Executive Engineer in Odisha

The raids are still underway.

Further details awaited.