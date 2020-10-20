Bhubaneswar: Vigilance sleuths on Tuesday traced assets worth Rs 6.53 crore belonging to Rabindranath Pradhan, an Assistant Executive Engineer of General Public Health Division here in Odisha.

The anti-corruption body had received specific complaints against Rabindranath Pradhan for allegedly accumulating assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Acting on the complaint, the vigilance sleuths simultaneously conducted raids at six locations including Pradhan’s office and residences, today.

In course of search and inventory, Pradhan was found in possession of assets worth Rs 6.53 crore crore including 48 numbers of one bed room flat at Balipatna in the outskirt of the state Capital worth Rs 4.04 crore, two double storied buildings in Bhubaneswar worth Rs 93.38 lakhs, 8 plots in Bhubaneswar and Ganjam worth Rs 43.32 lakh, two cars worth Rs 21.87 lakh and bank deposits worth Rs 72.82 lakh.

Vigilance sleuths said that the search process is still continuing. “The simultaneous searches were conducted on the basis of a court warrant and further investigation in the case is continuing. We are ascertaining the actual income of the officials,” said a vigilance official.

“The income of Pradhan would be calculated to ascertain the gap between the cost of assets and actual income,” he added.