Asian Para Games: CM Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 10 lakh each for Odisha’s para-athletes

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today announced a cash incentive of Rs 10 lakh each for the 7 para-athletes from the Odisha who will be participating in the Asian Para Games scheduled to begin from 22nd October 2023.

The Asian Para Games, will bring together elite para athletes from across the continent, offering a platform to them to showcase their dedication and talent.

Amongst the athletes competing from Odisha will be reigning Paralympic gold medallist, Pramod Bhagat. He will be defending his gold medal in the para badminton mixed single’s event. In previous edition held in Jakarta, Bhagat also secured a bronze in men’s doubles.

Other para-athletes from Odisha include, Jayanti Behera (para-athletics), Soundarya Kumar Pradhan (visually impaired chess), Rakhal Kumar Sethi, V Ramesh Rao, Prafulla Kumar Khandayatray, and Pujaswini Nayak (wheelchair fencing).

Wishing the athletes success, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, “We are immensely proud of our para-athletes who have worked tirelessly to qualify for the prestigious Asian Para Games 2022 in Hangzhou, China. The para-athletes are a testimony to human spirit and determination. I wish them and the entire India contingent the very best in their endeavour to bring laurels to the country.”