Archana Nag Case: Businessman Gangadhar Samal appears before ED today

Bhubaneswar: Businessman and Car showroom owner Gangadhar Samal appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday for interrogation in connection with honey trap and money laundering case.

According to sources, he is likely to be questioned by the ED regarding the financial transactions made between him and Archana Nag.

Earlier, the ED had sent notice to Gangadhar Samal. He owns a car show room in Cuttack’s Pratapnagari.

On Wednesday, Archana’s associate Shradhanjali Behera was grilled for about 12 hours. Even Odia film producer Akshay Parija also appeared ED in connection with case.

Akshay Parija had lodged a complaint against Archana that she demanded Rs 3 crore from him, by threatening to release pictures and videos of some of his intimate moments.