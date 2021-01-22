Anubhav Barsha Case; Odisha MP Refrains From Attending Mediation Proceeding

By KalingaTV Bureau
anubhav barsha case
Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty (File Pic)

Bhubaneswar: Odia film actor-turned-MP Anubhav Mohanty sought more time for his response on domestic violence charges levelled against him by his wife and actress Barsha Priyadarshini.

The next date of hearing is scheduled to be on February 23.

Earlier, Barsha Priyadarshini had filed a domestic violence complaint against her husband in the Cuttack SDJM court. Similarly, Anubhav applied for a divorce in the Delhi Patiala House Court. The star couple has filed five lawsuits against each other.

Meanwhile, Barsha Priyadarshini had also moved the Odisha Women’s Commission. The star couple duo had appeared at Odisha Women’s Commission.

