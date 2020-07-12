journalist K. CH. Ratnam dies of coronavirus

Another Journalist dies of COVID19 in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Yet another journalist died due to coronavirus in Odisha in last 24 hours here said sources today. The deceased journalist has been identified as K. CH. Ratnam, a resident of Gajapati district.

The 75-year-old scribe was working with the ‘Eenadu’, a Telugu newspaper.

Ratnam was admitted at a COVID hospital in Bhubaneswar after he tested positive for the deadly virus recently. However, he breathed while undergoing treatment at the hospital, said sources.

Ratnam is the second journalist to die of COVID-19 in the State.

Yesterday, a 46-years-old journalist named Priyadarshi Pattnaik died while undergoing treatment at a Covid hospital in Bhubaneswar. He was working as correspondent for Odia newspaper ‘the Samaja.’

