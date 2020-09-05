Bhubaneswar: Ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA from Anandpur constituency in Odisha , Bhagirathi Sethy tested positive for Covid-19. The MLA is currently under home isolation and said his condition was stable.

In a tweet, Sethi requested everyone who came in contact with him to get themselves tested.

” I have tested COVIDー19 positive. Now I am in home isolation and stable. Those who have come in contact with me in the last few days are requested to get themselves tested if required,” he tweeted.

I have tested #COVIDー19 positive.

Now I am in home isolation and stable.

Those who have come in contact with me in the last few days are requested to get themselves tested if required. @CMO_Odisha @GovernorOdisha @Naveen_Odisha @kanaktvodia @HFWOdisha @DistAdmKeonjhar — Bhagirathi Sethy MLA, Anandapur (@b_sethy_mla) September 5, 2020

Odisha has so far reported 1,20, 221 Covid-19 cases of which 29, 299 are active cases, according to the State Health Department.

