Anandapur MLA Bhagirathi Sethy tests positive for Covid-19

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar:  Ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA from Anandpur constituency in Odisha , Bhagirathi Sethy tested positive for Covid-19. The MLA is currently under home isolation and said his condition was stable.

In a tweet, Sethi requested everyone who came in contact with him to get themselves tested.

” I have tested COVIDー19 positive. Now I am in home isolation and stable. Those who have come in contact with me in the last few days are requested to get themselves tested if required,” he tweeted.

Related News

KISS Students Excel in +2 Arts

Cuttack city reports 184 new Covid-19 cases including 77…

Old couple from Odisha’s Dhenkanal seeks help due to poverty

Bhubaneswar reports 409 fresh Covid-19 positives, 344…

Odisha has so far reported 1,20, 221 Covid-19 cases of which  29, 299 are active cases, according to the State Health Department.

Also Read: Bhubaneswar Reports 409 Fresh Covid-19 Positives, 344 Recoveries 

 

You might also like
State

KISS Students Excel in +2 Arts

State

3443 more covid-19 patients recover in Odisha, tally reaches 93,774

State

Cuttack city reports 184 new Covid-19 cases including 77 local contact cases

State

Old couple from Odisha’s Dhenkanal seeks help due to poverty

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7