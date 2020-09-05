Coronavirus
Bhubaneswar reports 409 fresh Covid-19 positives, 344 recoveries

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as 409 persons have tested positive for COVID-19  in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in Odisha in the last 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.

As per the BMC’s latest update, of the fresh positives in the State capital, as many as 242 cases have been reported from quarantine centres, while 167 are local contact case.

The civic body also said that as many as 344 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the city in last 24 hours.

With this, the total Covid-19 cases in the city has reached to 12812, of which 7867 have recovered while 47 persons succumbed to the disease.

The  active cases in the city now stand at 4886.

” Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized & will be under active surveillance,” the BMC tweeted.

 

