Amid COVID-19 shutdown, BMC provides cooked food to needy persons in Bhubaneswar

Amid COVID-19 shutdown, BMC provides cooked food to needy persons in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Amid the total shutdown in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak in the State capital, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has continued to distribute cooked food to 2450 needy persons.

While total 1,750 meals were distributed during the daytime, 1,700 meal were distributed during the evening hour.

Requisition of 250 meals placed by Commissionerate of Police has been distributed by BMC.

During the day while 650 meals were distributed by Gurudwara Singh Sabha, 600 by Umesh Khandelwal and 500 Aahar meals by BMC.

While cooked food were distributed at some major locations by the civic body, 500 packets of ration were also distributed by BMC to needy people who could not come to receive cooked food.