‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ scheme launched in 3 more districts, Kandhamal MP Samanta thanks CM Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today launched the ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ in three more districts of the sate namely Kandhamal, Angul and Gajapati.

Patnaik, who launched the scheme through video conference, said that it will strengthen the infrastructure with a focus on every village and every Panchayat in the state.

The Chief Minister sanctioned Rs 85.50 crore for three Assembly constituencies in Kandhamal district- Baliguda, G Udaygiri and Phulbani.

While attending the event in Phulbani, Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta thanked Patnaik for sanctioning the funds. He said it will be utilised to implement 2,099 projects in 171 Gram Panchayats of 12 blocks of these constituencies.

The CM also sanctioned Rs 74.50 crore for two constituencies of Gajapati district – Mohana and Parlakhemundi- for the implementation of 1,662 projects in 149 gram panchayats under seven blocks of these constituencies.

Likewise, he sanctioned Rs 112.50 crore for five constituencies (Talcher, Pallahara, Chhendipada, Attmallik and Angul) in Angul district for the execution of 2796 development projects in 225 Gram Panchayats of eight blocks of these constituencies.

It is to be noted here that each Panchayat will get Rs 50 lakh under the ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ scheme for the development of digital infrastructure, strengthening of Odia culture and conservation of Jagannath culture.

Nabin Odisha and 5T chairman VK Pandian, who coordinated the event, said that the transformation program has created great enthusiasm among the people. He said that people in rural areas have become real partners in development in Odisha. The Chief Minister has approved the projects as per their request and demands, Pandian added.

He has presented five gifts to the women. These are —meal for Rs 5, Rs 5,000 assistance to pregnant women under Mamata Yojana, travel for Rs 5 in LAccMI bus, interest-free loans up to Rs 5 lakh to Mission Shakti members and health insurance of Rs 5 lakh more for women under BSKY.