Man killed, wife critical after being hit by car in which Titlagarh IIC was traveling

Balangir: In a disheartening incident, a man was killed while his wife sustained critical injuries after they were hit by a car near Chhatamakhana village of Balangir district today.

According to reports, one Paleswar Ghibela of Durgapali was traveling on a bike along with his. However, their two-wheeler was hit by a four-wheeler, in which Titlagarh IIC Manoj Pradhan was travelling.

While Paleswar died on the spot, his wife and the Titlagarh IIC, who also got injured following the mishap, were admitted at the hospital for treatment.

The accident took place while the Titlagarh IIC was returning after giving his witness in a case at Bargarh Court, said sources adding that the local police has started an investigation into the matter.

Body of Paleswar was also sent to the hospital for postmortem. Further probe is underway.