All districts of Odisha to initiate Anti intoxication mission before August 15

All districts of Odisha to initiate Anti intoxication mission
By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: All the districts of Odisha to go for anti-intoxication mission before August 15, the Independence day. Each district will be allotted a sum of Rs.10 lakhs in this regard while Rs.20 lakh will be alloted for the state level anti-intoxication programme, intimated  Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disability Minister Ashok Chandra Panda.

As per reports, the said anti-intoxication mission will be led by the secretary of the Social Security and Empowerment of persons with Disability department of Odisha.

In the first lot, the mission will be initiated in the districts like Cuttack, Malkangiri, Angul, Boudh, Debgarh, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Puri, Rayagada and Sambalpur. The Collectors of the respective districts will lead the programme.

