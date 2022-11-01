Alert! Vehicle checking to be stricter from today in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Keeping in view the winter season checking of vehicles plying on the roads will be stricter in the month of November and December starting from today, informed Additional Transport Commissioner Lalmohan Sethi.

As per reports, out of the total number of accidents that takes place in a year in Odisha, 30 percent occurs during the winter season in November and December.

In winter many road accidents take place due to limited vision of road due to fog. Besides, being the picnic season, many vehicles from other states come in this season to the State which is another big reason of accidents. Hence, a special enforcement drive will be carried out to check vehicles during these two months.

The said vehicle check include helmet checking, seat belt checking, drunk driving check, speedy driving, using mobile during driving, driving by minors, wrong side driving, driving without a valid driving license as well as fitness of the vehicle etc. will be verified.

The driving license of any person not adhering to the rules shall be suspended for a span of three months. A heavy fine shall also be levied on such persons.

In the month of September, the state transport authority (STA) of Odisha has reportedly suspended 12545 Driving Licence (DLs) and seized 888 vehicles during its two-week long drive against helmetless riding on National and state highways.