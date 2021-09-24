ADG Akashvani & Doordarshan Sudhanshu Ranjan visits Jepore AIR station

By KalingaTV Bureau
sudhanshu ranjan jeypore air

Jeypore: Additional Director General (ADG) at Akashvani and Doordarshan (Eastern zone), Sudhanshu Ranjan, visited All India Radio’s Jeypore station in Koraput district of Odisha on Friday.

While holding a review meeting with the staff of Jeypore AIR station, the ADG praised the station for its management and the new ideas and techniques that it follows in generating people centric contents.

Jeypore AIR Director Gour Chandra Tripathy, programme management secretary and others attended the review meeting.

They discussed regarding the strategies required to improve the content, especially the contents related to the people dealing with certain issues, and fulfil the role of a public broadcaster.

Jeypore AIR has achieved the status of becoming a major station in the Southern Odisha and has received several awards.

 

Also read: Operation elephant rescue: ODRAF boat overturns, 2 critical

 

 

You might also like
State

Odisha: Probe begins into Mahanadi Boat Mishap

State

UPSC Civil Services Final Results 2020 declared, Shubham Kumar secures 1st rank

Miscellany

RRC Recruitment 2021: 10th pass candidate can apply for over 3000 vacancies in…

State

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

buy cialis cialis online