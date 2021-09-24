ADG Akashvani & Doordarshan Sudhanshu Ranjan visits Jepore AIR station

Jeypore: Additional Director General (ADG) at Akashvani and Doordarshan (Eastern zone), Sudhanshu Ranjan, visited All India Radio’s Jeypore station in Koraput district of Odisha on Friday.

While holding a review meeting with the staff of Jeypore AIR station, the ADG praised the station for its management and the new ideas and techniques that it follows in generating people centric contents.

Jeypore AIR Director Gour Chandra Tripathy, programme management secretary and others attended the review meeting.

They discussed regarding the strategies required to improve the content, especially the contents related to the people dealing with certain issues, and fulfil the role of a public broadcaster.

Jeypore AIR has achieved the status of becoming a major station in the Southern Odisha and has received several awards.