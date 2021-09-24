Operation elephant rescue: ODRAF boat overturns, 2 critical

Cuttack: An Orissa Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) boat, consisting five to seven members, was sent into Mahanadi river to rescue the stranded tuskers which overturned due to the heavy flow of water in Mahanadi in Friday.

Reportedly, five rescue personnel along with two journalists were present in the boat while it overturned. The boat has almost reached near the trapped tusker when it swept away and overturned.

Although all of them were immediately rescued out of the river, the two journalists were rushed to S.C.B. Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack in a critical condition.

It is noteworthy of that, three elephants were stranded in Mahanadi river near Mundali bridge in Athagarh of Cuttack district. Seven elephants have been swept away due to the strong water current in the river while a herd of elephants were crossing it and have been found floating near Nuasasan village under Athagarh.

The local spotted the trapped elephant and informed to the rescue operations team. On getting the information, the local fire fighters and 10-member expert team along with Chandaka DFO arrived at the spot to initiate the rescue operation of the trapped elephants.

Till the last reports came in, two tuskers were rescued while another one is still trapped. The rescue operation is underway.

