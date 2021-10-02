Activist on 800 km Padayatra for permanent solution of Andhra-Odisha boarder issue

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: Rourkela based activist Muktikanta Biswal started his padayatra from Bhubaneswar to Amaravati today on this occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. His motive behind the foot march is to convey a message with an intention of the permanent solution of the Andhra-Odisha border issue.

As per reports, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh are having a border dispute nowadays over the Kotia issue following which Biswal decided to march from Odisha CM’s office to AP CM’s office.

During this padayatra, Biswal is scheduled to cover a distance of about 800 km which he will make within 40 to 45 days.

Biswal’s intention behind the padayatra is to send a peace message which would lead to a peaceful solution of the Andhra-Odisha border issue.

