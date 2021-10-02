Odia Air Force Officer DK Patnaik appointed Commanding in Chief of Eastern Air Command

Bhubaneswar: Odia Air Force Officer Air Marshal Dilip Kumar Patnaik AVSM VM (G) has been appointed as the Air Officer Commanding in Chief of Eastern Air Command. Patnaik is the first Odia Air Force Officer to be elevated to this prestigious appointment. He will take charge tomorrow.

Hailing from the capital city of Odisha, Patnaik is an alumnus of KV No.1, and DM School Bhubaneswar. As a Mirage pilot he was conferred the Vayu Sena Medal for conspicuous gallantry during Kargil Operations in 1999. For distinguished service of the exceptional order, he was awarded the Ati Vishist Seva Medal in 2020. He is moving from Central Air Command, where he has been the Senior Air Staff Officer (SASO).

The Air Marshal is fighter pilot and was commissioned into Fighter stream of the IAF on 08 Jun 1984.

The officer has flown a wide variety of fighter and trainer aircraft including the Mirage 2000 and the Mig 21, with a rich operational flying experience of over 2500 hrs. In the summer of 99 he carried out the first ever night Laser Guided Bomb strike on Tiger Hill, facilitating its recapture from the enemy.

During his illustrious career in the IAF, the Air Officer has held numerous important appointments. He commanded a frontline Fighter Base as an Air Commodore. As an Air Vice Marshal, he has held the coveted appointments of Chief Staff Officer (Air Vector) at HQ Strategic Forces Command and Assistant Chief of Air Staff Operations (Air Defence) at Air Head Quarters. He was also the Commandant of the Prestigious College of Air Warfare. He is an alumnus of Defence Services Staff College and College of Air Warfare.

Over Patnaik’s appointment Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated him and said that his elevation will be an inspiration for youth from Odisha to join the forces and aspire to serve the nation.

Taking to twitter Patnaik wrote, “Congratulate Air Marshal Dilip Kumar Patnaik AVSM VM(G) who is scheduled for appointment as Air Officer Commanding in Chief of the Eastern Air Command. His elevation will be an inspiration for youth from #Odisha to join the forces and aspire to serve the nation.”