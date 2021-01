Acres Of Ganja Plants Worth 8 Crore Torched In Kandhamal District Of Odisha

Kandhamal: The Excise Department and the Baliguda Police destroyed illegal ganja cultivation worth over eight crores in Kandhamal district of Odisha.

The joint team conducted a raid on over 80 acres of land in a forest near Surubali village of Mahasingh panchayat.

The ganja plantation was destroyed by cutting down the plants and then burning it up, said Baliguda police officer Abhinav Shankar.