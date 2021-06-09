Bhubaneswar: As per the latest information Abhishek Mahapatra, who was under treatment in a private hospital in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar, has started the journey for Kolkata. He was taken to Bhubaneswar Airport in an Ambulance from where he will travel to Kolkata in an Air Ambulance. In Kolkata he will go for ECMO treatment.

It is to be noted that Abhishek Mohapatra, the 30 year old youth from Bhadrak district of Odisha had been admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar after becoming critical. As doctors advised his family members that he urgently needs ECMO treatment for his survival, his family members had urged public for financial assistance.

Abhishek Mohapatra was taken to the airport in a green corridor from the hospital to Biju Patnaik Airport. He was married merely one month back.