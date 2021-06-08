Bhadrak: In a sad incident a youth from Bhadrak district of Odisha is said to be critical and needs advanced treatment that is available in Kolkata. The youth had married just one month back. His wife has sought financial assistance from public for treatment of her hubby.

As per reports, 30 year old Abhishek Mohapatra of Basudevpur in Bhadrak district has been admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar after he was taken ill. He needs about Rs. 1 crore for advanced treatment in Kolkata.

The wife of the youth has sought help from public to donate her money for treatment of her husband. If you want to help and donate money for the treatment call on any of these numbers: 7008829139 and 9583596886.