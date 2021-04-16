Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department on Friday informed that a total of 952 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours.

With the fresh recoveries of 952 patients, the number of recovery in the State rose to 343522 today.

Here is the district-wise list of the recovered cases reported by the Odisha Health & Family Welfare Department on its Twitter Official handle:

Another 952 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged on 16.04.2021 176 from Nuapada

147 from Sundargarh

120 from Khordha

48 from Bargarh

46 from Cuttack

46 from Puri

44 from Sambalpur

38 from Kalahandi

30 from Anugul

29 from Mayurbhanj

28 from Jharsuguda — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) April 16, 2021

27 from Bolangir

23 from Keonjhar

20 from Nabarangpur

15 from Ganjam

15 from Jajapur

15 from Rayagada

10 from Bhadrak

8 from Koraput

8 from Nayagarh

8 from Sonepur

6 from Baleswar

4 from Dhenkanal

4 from Kandhamal

3 from Boudh

3 from Deogarh

2 from Jagatsinghpur

2 from Kendrapara — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) April 16, 2021