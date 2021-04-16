952 More Covid Patients Recovered In Odisha

By WCE 9
odisha covid recovery
Pic Credit:IANS

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department on Friday informed that a total of 952 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours.

With the fresh recoveries of 952 patients, the number of recovery in the State rose to 343522 today.

Here is the district-wise list of the recovered cases reported by the Odisha Health & Family Welfare Department on its Twitter Official handle:

