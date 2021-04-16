952 More Covid Patients Recovered In Odisha
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department on Friday informed that a total of 952 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours.
With the fresh recoveries of 952 patients, the number of recovery in the State rose to 343522 today.
Here is the district-wise list of the recovered cases reported by the Odisha Health & Family Welfare Department on its Twitter Official handle:
Another 952 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged on 16.04.2021
176 from Nuapada
147 from Sundargarh
120 from Khordha
48 from Bargarh
46 from Cuttack
46 from Puri
44 from Sambalpur
38 from Kalahandi
30 from Anugul
29 from Mayurbhanj
28 from Jharsuguda
27 from Bolangir
23 from Keonjhar
20 from Nabarangpur
15 from Ganjam
15 from Jajapur
15 from Rayagada
10 from Bhadrak
8 from Koraput
8 from Nayagarh
8 from Sonepur
6 from Baleswar
4 from Dhenkanal
4 from Kandhamal
3 from Boudh
3 from Deogarh
2 from Jagatsinghpur
2 from Kendrapara
27 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 343522
