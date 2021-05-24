Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday has reported 905 new Covid-19 positive cases and 1021 recovered cases in 24 hours.

According to BMC, 145 persons quarantine cases and 760 local contact cases were detected out of the total 905 fresh cases.

The death toll in Odisha’s capital city due to Covid-19 has increased to 318, while the active cases are 12,732. Besides, the total cases of the virus infection has reached 69,902 and the recovered cases stand at 56,831.