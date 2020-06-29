9 points by Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to contain COVID in July
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik conversed with the Collectors and SPs of the state today through video conferencing to come up with a strategy to be implemented in the month of July in the fight against Coronavirus.
While the CM asked the officials to share their experiences, both positive and negative, he suggested 9 important points as follows.
- Creation of Covid care committee in all panchayats.
- Creation of covid care home in every GP and TMC.
- Please take care of Covid warriors as they are running extra mile to save people. They should be sensitized on protecting themselves.
- I have being talking to Covid infected warriors to collect feedback. So far the feedback is good. I want senior officials to do the same. It will motivate the COVID infected persons in a great way.
- The Chief Minister stressed on making the government officers as zero infected zone. Heads should sensitize their staff on dos and don’ts in the wake of the pandemic.
- Police and administration to stress on zero tolerance to wearing of mask and social distancing violators.
- Private hospitals must be sensitized on Coronavirus.
- Officials to make special strategies for hot spots within their districts.
- Every department of Govt must be actively involved in the war against COVID.