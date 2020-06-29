9 points by Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to contain COVID in July

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik conversed with the Collectors and SPs of the state today through video conferencing to come up with a strategy to be implemented in the month of July in the fight against Coronavirus.

While the CM asked the officials to share their experiences, both positive and negative, he suggested 9 important points as follows.

  1. Creation of Covid care committee in all panchayats.
  2. Creation of covid care home in every GP and TMC.
  3. Please take care of Covid warriors as they are running extra mile to save people. They should be sensitized on protecting themselves.
  4. I have being talking to Covid infected warriors to collect feedback. So far the feedback is good. I want senior officials to do the same. It will motivate the COVID infected persons in a great way.
  5. The Chief Minister stressed on making the government officers as zero infected zone. Heads  should sensitize their staff on dos and don’ts in the wake of the pandemic.
  6. Police and administration to stress on zero tolerance to wearing of mask and social distancing violators.
  7. Private hospitals must be sensitized on Coronavirus.
  8. Officials to make special strategies for hot spots within their districts.
  9. Every department of Govt must be actively involved in the war against COVID.
