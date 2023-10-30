8-year-old boy dragged away by leopard in Nuapada, found dead

Nuapada: In a heart-wrenching, an 8-year-old boy was found dead after he was reportedly dragged away by a leopard in Odisha’s Nuapada district today.

According to reports, the minor boy, the son of Human Majhi of Katingapani village was reportedly playing on the veranda of the house. In the meantime, a leopard suddenly appeared on the spot and dragged him away.

On seeing the leopard, some villagers raised alarm and chased the animal. Fearing attack by the locals the leopard dropped the child mid-way and run away to the nearby forest. By the time the villagers, rescued the baby, he had breathed his last.

Soon, a team of local Forest officials reached the village after getting information about the shocking incident and started an investigation.

Meanwhile, the villagers are on a state of fear following the incident.

