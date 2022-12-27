7th Pay Commission: These govt employees to get Grant-in-Aid now, Check details

Bhubaneswar: In a good news for teachers, the Odisha State Cabinet gave nod to a proposal today according to which certain teachers will get paid as per the 7th Pay Commission. This was one of the 17 proposals that got nod of the Cabinet today. Following the meeting the Chief Secretary briefed media over the proposals that were approved.

As per reports, extension of State Government Grant-in-Aid to eligible employees of New-Aided Non-Government High Schools, Upper Primary (ME) Schools and Madrasas on the basis of Odisha Revised Scale of Pay Rules, 2017 (7th Pay).

About 26164 teaching and non-teaching employees of the New-Aided Non-Government High Schools, UP(ME) Schools and Madrasas who are in receipt of 100% Grant-in-Aid as on 31-12-2021 will be benefited by such enhancement.

The additional financial implication towards this cost will be Rs.280.48 crores per annum.