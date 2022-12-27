7th Pay Commission: These govt employees to get Grant-in-Aid now, Check details

State
By Himanshu 0
7th Pay Commission

Bhubaneswar: In a good news for teachers, the Odisha State Cabinet gave nod to a proposal today according to which certain teachers will get paid as per the 7th Pay Commission. This was one of the 17 proposals that got nod of the Cabinet today. Following the meeting the Chief Secretary briefed media over the proposals that were approved.

As per reports, extension of State Government Grant-in-Aid to eligible employees of New-Aided Non-Government High Schools, Upper Primary (ME) Schools and Madrasas on the basis of Odisha Revised Scale of Pay Rules, 2017 (7th Pay).

Related News

Direct international flight operation to Dubai, Singapore…

2 workers crushed to death by trailer truck in Odisha’s…

Odisha: Famous Bargarh Dhanuyatra to begin from tomorrow

Dr Achyuta Samanta visits Mayurbhanj branch of KISS

About 26164 teaching and non-teaching employees of the New-Aided Non-Government High Schools, UP(ME) Schools and Madrasas who are in receipt of 100% Grant-in-Aid as on 31-12-2021 will be benefited by such enhancement.

The additional financial implication towards this cost will be Rs.280.48 crores per annum.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.