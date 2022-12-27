Direct international flight operation to Dubai, Singapore & Bangkok from Bhubaneswar soon

Bhubaneswar: Direct flight operation to international destinations Dubai, Singapore and Bangkok will commence soon from Bhubaneswar. The proposal got the nod of the Odisha State Cabinet today in the meeting.

As per reports, it was proposed in the cabinet that it is necessary to make Odisha a leading State in the field of international flight operations. The connection to Dubai will open up the entire western side of the world and Singapore and Bangkok will open up the entire eastern side. This will make travel for people of Odisha more friendly and also economical.

The services will also help Prabasi Odias to come to their State in an easier manner. Hence, Dubai, Singapore and Bangkok is to be connected directly for international flight operation from Bhubaneswar. This will enhance international air connectivity.

A RFP was floated for selection of a suitable airline operator in this matter. M/s lndiGo has applied for its operation through these routes.

As a result, 186 seater flights will be operated from BPI Airport, Bhubaneswar and the expenditure will be borne by the State Government towards this flight operation while the revenue generated through ticketing will be retained by State Government.