70 Doctors Of VIMSAR Quarantined To Prevent Outbreak Of COVID

By KalingaTV Bureau

Sambalpur: 70 doctors including 38 from Medicine Department of VIMSAR,Burla have been asked to be under quarantine after they came in contact with the doctors who tested positive for coronavirus.

The Out Door Patient(OPD) of Medicine Department of VIMSAR has been closed from today till Aug 12 to curb the spread of novel Coronavirus, informed Director of VIMSAR Lalit Ku Meher.

Since the Medicine OPD has been closed, patient requiring treatment can visit General OPD.

Telemedicine services have also started at VIMSAR , Patients can contact on these following numbers 7655051598 and 7655051601 for consultation.

Earlier, Nine doctors of VIMSAR hospital tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug 9.

