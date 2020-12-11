phone explodes odisha
Pic Credits: Slash Gear

7-Year-Old Critical As Mobile Explodes In His Hand In Odisha’s Balasore

By WCE 2

Nilagiri:  In a tragic incident, a seven-year-old boy is said to be critical as the mobile phone exploded in his hand in Balasore district of Odisha.

According to sources, a mobile phone battery exploded in his hands when he was playing with it.

The boy has been identified as Chandrakanta. He is the son of Tuna Singh. They are residents of Chekamara village under Nilagiri police limits.

Reports say, the boy has has sustained serious injuries in his hands, chest and belly and has been admitted to the Nilagiri Hospital.

