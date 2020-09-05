Keonjhar: At least 7 persons were arrested by the Forest department for illegally cutting of trees in Keonjhar district of Odisha on Saturday.

The incident took place in Pichuliabeda village in Harichadanpur tehsil under Patana Forest Range in this district.

According to reports, the forest department received a tip-off about the illegal cutting of trees in the Pichuliabeda village today. The forest officials rushed to the spot, conducted a raid and arrested seven persons red-handed. These persons have been booked under Section 27 of The Orissa Forest Act, 1972.

The arrested persons have been identified as Pratap Mahakud, Chotray Munda, Kanderam Munda, Laxman Munda, Makardhwaj Munda, Tima Munda and Mana Munda.

Further investigation of the case is underway for more details about the case. Although not proved by now, a possible connection with a wood mafia is suspected.