Berhampur: Berhampur police seized 647 bikes and arrested 6 persons for violating lockdown norms today here in Ganjam district of Odisha. Police also collected approximately Rs. 3.7 lakh from the lockdown violators.

Earlier Ganjam District Administration had intimated about the order. Ganjam District Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange has kept a vigil on the whole process. The district administration is taking essential measures in order to contain spread of the deadly coronavirus.

It is noteworthy to mention that Ganjam district Administration has issued order to levy fine against persons for not wearing masks outside their homes. ‘No masks’ outside home can attract Rs. 1,000 fine in urban areas and Rs. 500 in rural areas, said the District Collector yesterday. Kulange maintained that in the absence of mask people can also use handkerchief or piece of cloth to cover their faces.