Bike seized in Berhampur

647 bikes seized, 6 held for violating lock down in Odisha’s Berhampur

By KalingaTV Bureau
0

Berhampur: Berhampur police  seized 647 bikes and  arrested 6 persons for violating lockdown norms today here in Ganjam district of Odisha. Police also collected approximately Rs. 3.7 lakh from the lockdown violators.

Related News

Amid COVID-19 lockdown, fake liquor manufacturing unit…

Home Delivery, Mobile van service for essential goods…

Bike, car used to buy essential goods in Bhubaneswar to face…

Odisha: Violation of social distancing will attract criminal…

Earlier Ganjam District Administration had intimated about the order. Ganjam District Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange has kept a vigil on the whole process. The district administration is taking essential measures in order to contain spread of the deadly coronavirus.

It is noteworthy to mention that Ganjam district Administration has issued order to levy fine against persons for not wearing masks outside their homes. ‘No masks’ outside home can attract Rs. 1,000 fine in urban areas and Rs. 500  in rural areas, said the District Collector yesterday. Kulange maintained that in the absence of mask people can also use handkerchief or piece of cloth to cover their faces.

You might also like
State

Amid COVID-19 lockdown, fake liquor manufacturing unit busted in Odisha’s…

State

Home Delivery, Mobile van service for essential goods available in Bhubaneswar during…

State

Bike, car used to buy essential goods in Bhubaneswar to face stringent action

State

Odisha: Violation of social distancing will attract criminal action

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.