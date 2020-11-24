odisha covid tally
642 Covid Positives In Odisha, Tally Rises To 3,15,271

Bhubaneswar: Almost 642 Covid positives in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the State Health department on Tuesday. The tally rose to 3,15,271.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:  

1. Angul: 46
2. Balasore: 25
3. Bargarh: 15
4. Bhadrak: 20
5. Balangir: 16
6. Boudh: 3
7. Cuttack: 26
8. Deogarh: 4
9. Dhenkanal: 16
10. Gajapati: 2
11. Ganjam: 6
12. Jagatsinghpur: 18
13. Jajpur: 15
14. Jharsuguda: 21
15. Kalahandi: 7
16. Kandhamal: 3
17. Kendrapada: 16
18. Keonjhar: 70
19. Khurda: 62
20. Koraput: 10
21. Malkangiri: 4
22. Mayurbhanj: 41
23. Nawarangpur: 4
24. Nayagarh: 2
25. Nuapada: 69
26. Puri: 17
27. Rayagada: 5
28. Sambalpur: 19
29. Sonepur: 2
30. Sundargarh: 66
31. State Pool: 12

