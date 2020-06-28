Berhampur

6 places in Berhampur declared containment zones to contain COVID-19

By KalingaTV Bureau

Berhmapur: The Berhmapur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) on Sunday declared six areas under its jurisdiction as containment zones to safeguard the public and control the spread of Covid-19 through active surveillance.

The six areas include Sahu Colony Ward No-4, Bhaba Nagar 4th lane, Tulasi Nagar 6th lane, Bank Colony 1st lane near AIR office, Gandhi Nagar 4th lane and Burma Colony.

No public will be allowed to enter the containment zone and the inhabitants within the containment zone shall strictly remain in home quarantine till further orders.

“All the inhabitants within the containment zone shall strictly remain in home quarantine. All the shopping establishment of whatsoever nature shall be closed immediately. The supply of essentials and medical requirement will be ensured through various teams formed by BeMC. All the Govt. and private institutions located within the boundary of the containment zone are hereby closed forthwith,” read an official order of BeMC.

You might also like
State

Two nurses of Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre in Cuttack test positive for…

State

Women defy shutdown norms in Odisha’s Berhampur to sell fish; Watch

State

137 COVID19 Patients Have Recovered In Odisha, Recovery Reaches 4743

State

Iconic Cinema Hall Jayashree Closed Forever In Odisha’s Cuttack

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.