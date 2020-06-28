Berhmapur: The Berhmapur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) on Sunday declared six areas under its jurisdiction as containment zones to safeguard the public and control the spread of Covid-19 through active surveillance.

The six areas include Sahu Colony Ward No-4, Bhaba Nagar 4th lane, Tulasi Nagar 6th lane, Bank Colony 1st lane near AIR office, Gandhi Nagar 4th lane and Burma Colony.

No public will be allowed to enter the containment zone and the inhabitants within the containment zone shall strictly remain in home quarantine till further orders.

“All the inhabitants within the containment zone shall strictly remain in home quarantine. All the shopping establishment of whatsoever nature shall be closed immediately. The supply of essentials and medical requirement will be ensured through various teams formed by BeMC. All the Govt. and private institutions located within the boundary of the containment zone are hereby closed forthwith,” read an official order of BeMC.