6 more test positive for Scrub Typhus in Odisha’s Sundargarh, total cases rise to 250

Sundargarh: Scrub Typhus continues to cause panic in Odisha’s Sundargarh district with rising number of cases every passing day. As per the latest update from reliable sources, six more people have tested positive for Scrub Typhus in the last 24 hours.

Blood samples from 40 people were sent for testing. Six out of them tested positive, said reliable reports. Further, this takes the total number of Scrub typhus cases in Sundargarh to 250. So far, only one death due to Scrub typhus has been reported till date.

The CDMO has said that an ample stock of medicines is available for the patients and a special team of doctors is prepared to attend to the patients in the district. He has advised people not to panic and to seek medical advice immediately if symptoms are seen in anyone.

In order to control the disease, the health department have taken several measures like medicines and testing facilities. The health authorities have engaged ASHA and Auxiliary Nurse and Midwife (ANM) volunteers to spread awareness about the disease among the people.

Scrub typhus spreads through bites of infected chiggers (larval mites). The mites usually come in contact with humans in farmland, forests and village ponds.