6 dead, several injured as Jatra troupe truck overturns in Mayurbhanj of Odisha

Baripada: Six persons were killed while more than 10 persons were critically injured after a Jatra troupe truck overturned at Dwarsuni Ghat near Bangiriposi on NH 49 in Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday.

According to reports, the truck belongs to Dhauli Gananatya and was carrying lights and other instrument worth around lakhs of rupees.

The mishap took place when the truck driver was navigating a turn on the ghat road and lost the control over the truck.

After the mishap, the locals rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and rushed the victims to Hospital in Bangiriposi.